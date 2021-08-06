Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Boot Barn stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 547,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $9,602,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

