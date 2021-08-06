Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $7 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 3.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. 31,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

