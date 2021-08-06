Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,256. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

