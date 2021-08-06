BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BP opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.54%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

