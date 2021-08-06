BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Down 0.4%

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.70 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.70 ($2.50). 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.90. The company has a market capitalization of £38.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

