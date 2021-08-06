bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPOSY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.66 and a beta of 1.13. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

