Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.76. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

