BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $733,349.71 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 462,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

