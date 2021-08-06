BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $733,349.71 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 462,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.
