Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

