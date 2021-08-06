Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.