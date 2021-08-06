Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.88.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,429.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

