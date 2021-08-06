Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.42. 13,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,174. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $466.07 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

