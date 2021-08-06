BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 333.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%.

BRSP stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

