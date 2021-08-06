Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 123,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.