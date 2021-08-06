British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

