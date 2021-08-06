Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRMK. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

