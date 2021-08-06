Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $663.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.20 million and the lowest is $655.26 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 14,744.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.