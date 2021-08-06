Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.93. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $9.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $183.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.45. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $133.86 and a 1 year high of $184.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.