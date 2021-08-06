Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report sales of $18.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the highest is $18.67 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $107.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.09 million to $108.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.33 million, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $137.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.