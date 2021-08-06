Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $103,134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.64. 1,116,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,073. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

