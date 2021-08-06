Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.31. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 19.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

