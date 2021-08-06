Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.46 Million

Brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce $69.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $71.18 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $61.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORBC. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 723,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,944. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.