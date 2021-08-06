Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,027. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

