Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.17. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.13 and a fifty-two week high of $162.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,603. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

