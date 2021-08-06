Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $815.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

