Brokerages Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT at $25.40

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.