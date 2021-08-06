Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Price Target at $112.43

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several analysts have commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.44. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.