Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $314.88

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $358.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.89.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

