Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Price Target at GBX 698.63

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

GPOR stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 784 ($10.24). 171,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 793 ($10.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

