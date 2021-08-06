Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $76.50

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 1,316,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,822. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

