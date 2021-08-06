Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) PT at C$36.43

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.43.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.86. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.9944359 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $1,330,859 over the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

