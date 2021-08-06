Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) PT at GBX 200.17

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 200.17 ($2.62).

Several brokerages recently commented on SPI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £884.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.54. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77.40 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

