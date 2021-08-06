Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $42.11

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 7,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.