Brokers Issue Forecasts for Unum Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

