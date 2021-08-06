Brokers Set Expectations for ManTech International Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

