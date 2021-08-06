Brokers Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.