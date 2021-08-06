Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.28. 216,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

