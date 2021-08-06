Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Earnings Results

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. 1,107,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,703. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

