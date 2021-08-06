Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.58 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

