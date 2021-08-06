Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.02 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 343,714 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,362,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.06. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $271.79.

