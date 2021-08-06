Brookstone Capital Management Invests $732,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

