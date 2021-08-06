Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Unum Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

