Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $587,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

