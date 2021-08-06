Bruce Keyt Sells 1,242 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $78.97 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 280.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

