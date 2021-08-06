Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 1,345 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Water Works by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

