Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $6.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

