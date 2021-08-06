Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $720,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

