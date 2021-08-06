Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 107 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

MDY traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.67. 7,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

