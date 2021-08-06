Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

VMC traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $179.88. 3,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

