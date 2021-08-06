Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 216,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,264. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

